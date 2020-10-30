FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Issued By National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FN opened at C$37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.17. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.