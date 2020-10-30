FY2021 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Increased by DA Davidson

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after buying an additional 404,163 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 810,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 685,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

