Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

