GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

GLOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. GasLog had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $158.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.