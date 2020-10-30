GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GATX. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti raised their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. GATX has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $351,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GATX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.