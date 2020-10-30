Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gazprom PAO (EDR) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Gazprom PAO has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

