Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a P/E ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,296.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $802,060. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genasys stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

