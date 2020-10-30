Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $958,072.05 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.10 or 0.03948759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00227572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

