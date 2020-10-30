Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $217.41 and last traded at $214.91, with a volume of 37239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.71.

The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.86.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.07.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

