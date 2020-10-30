Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $217.41 and last traded at $214.91, with a volume of 37239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.71.

The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

