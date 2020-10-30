Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

