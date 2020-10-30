Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $38.75

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.47.

GNTX stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

