Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$43.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$39.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of TSE:MIC opened at C$43.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.78. Genworth MI Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.02 and a 12-month high of C$61.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.
About Genworth MI Canada
Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.