Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 426 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $35,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.03.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on USNA. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
