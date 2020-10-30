Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 426 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $35,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USNA. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

