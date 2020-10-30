Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,245,000 after acquiring an additional 657,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

