GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4959 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GSK opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

