Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,151.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Globe Life by 26.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,690.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,426 shares in the company, valued at $61,484,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,045,900 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $79.77 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

