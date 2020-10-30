Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 9.1%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 162,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 43,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01.

About Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 10,942 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

