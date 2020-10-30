Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 453617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

GTE has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

