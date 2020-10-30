Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of GSBC opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

