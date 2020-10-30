Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and a P/E ratio of 33.43. Greencoat Renewables PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19.

Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP.L) Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

