Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (GZD.V) (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Down 25%

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (GZD.V) (CVE:GZD)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 92,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and a PE ratio of -32.50.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (GZD.V) Company Profile (CVE:GZD)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, potash, diamond, and base and precious metal deposits. As of November 8, 2019, it had interests in approximately 180,000 acres of precious-base metal properties at its Greenwood property; and approximately 10,000 acres with cobalt-copper-silver mineralization at its Robocop property located in southeastern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (GZD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (GZD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.