Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of OMAB opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 938.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

