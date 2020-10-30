GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of GSX opened at $68.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 344.50 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

