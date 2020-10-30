Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells $484,457.26 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $484,457.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,701,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Amirali Talasaz sold 13,136 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $1,381,250.40.

On Friday, October 16th, Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,397,096.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $8,303,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $7,061,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 199.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

