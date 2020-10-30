GVC’s (GMVHF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of GVC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

GMVHF opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. GVC has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

