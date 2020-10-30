Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

HLNE stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $76.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $195,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $650,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

