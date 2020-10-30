Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report released on Tuesday. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

