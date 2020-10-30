Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 171,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

