Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) (CVE:HVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 47612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HVT.V) Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products.

