Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £9,906.26 in Stock

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Chris Birch purchased 10,886 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,906.26 ($12,942.59).

HWG stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. Harworth Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.72. The stock has a market cap of $283.70 million and a PE ratio of 54.35.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Equities analysts forecast that Harworth Group PLC will post 185.0000035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWG shares. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

