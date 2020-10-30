Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

