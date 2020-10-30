HashCoin Market Cap Reaches $339,447.26 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. HashCoin has a market cap of $339,447.26 and approximately $4,401.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.60 or 0.03944927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00229767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.