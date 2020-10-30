Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €148.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €142.69 ($167.87).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €144.90 ($170.47) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €151.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €146.57.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.