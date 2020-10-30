Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €66.56 ($78.31) on Friday. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.55.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

