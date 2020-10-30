HC Wainwright Trims Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Target Price to C$0.40

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) stock opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. Ascendant Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.41.

Get Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) alerts:

About Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.