HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.51 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $9.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.57. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.