HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

