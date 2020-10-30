HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Stake Lessened by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 47.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HD Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in HD Supply by 27.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

