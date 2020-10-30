Head-To-Head Contrast: Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) & Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -119.73% -1,973.10% -47.50% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -34.33% -31.22%

80.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Kezar Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 17 6 0 2.26 Kezar Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $73.36, suggesting a potential upside of 153.50%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.37%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Kezar Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $252.00 million 3.79 -$344.68 million ($10.89) -2.66 Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$35.09 million ($1.84) -2.91

Kezar Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Kezar Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and several other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China; and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

