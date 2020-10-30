Head-To-Head Survey: m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) & Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:MBT)

m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for m-Wise and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score m-Wise 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is more favorable than m-Wise.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares m-Wise and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio m-Wise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $7.48 billion 0.96 $840.74 million $0.89 8.85

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than m-Wise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares m-Wise and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets m-Wise N/A N/A N/A Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 10.69% 129.45% 6.36%

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats m-Wise on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About m-Wise

m-Wise, Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and marketing of hardware-based wireless application platform. The company was founded by Shay Ben Asulin and Mordechai Broudo in February 2000 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

