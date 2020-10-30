Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Roth Capital currently has a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.15. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.