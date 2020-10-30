Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.20.
NASDAQ HELE opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.71.
In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 128,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
