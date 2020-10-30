Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HELE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.20.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ HELE opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 128,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.