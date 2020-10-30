Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HENKY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.69. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

