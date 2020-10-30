Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 418,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after acquiring an additional 223,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $479,142.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $47.38 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. TheStreet raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus raised Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.