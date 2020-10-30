Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

