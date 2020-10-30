Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.1% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

