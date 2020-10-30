Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.
NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $668.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,894,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,841 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,012 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,093,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 147,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
