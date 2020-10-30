Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.36.

HOLX opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

