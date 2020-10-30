Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.00-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.9-32.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.97-2.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.17.

HON opened at $164.60 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

